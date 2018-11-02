Simone Biles comot hospital to go win record 13th world title

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Simone Biles don get her 13th World championship title

Simone Biles, wey be don pack gold medals for Olympics before, don become di first gymnast wey go win 13 world titles.

Di 21 year old win for vault gold for di World Championship for Qatar.

Dis go be Biles third world title dis year and she don break di all time world record wey one male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo from Belarus bin make for 1996.

On Thursday, Biles make record wen she become di first woman wet cari four all-time world titles afta she win for both team and all-around events.

But e be like her village pipo bin no want am to collect all dis accolades as last Friday, she bin rush go emergency room with kidney stones but she tweet say di stones fit wait.

Skip Twitter post by @Simone_Biles nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships



this kidney stone can wait.... 👊🏾 doing it for my team! ❤️ I’ll be gucci girls ! pic.twitter.com/rKkvuEQrKc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 26, 2018

She get oda events to complete as she dey do uneven bars on Friday and get two apparatus finals on Saturday.

She bin neva contest internationally since di 2016 Olympics and for January , di gymnast bin tok say she bin dey sexually abused by one former Tean USA sports doctor.