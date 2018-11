Image copyright Getty Images Image example E bin no play for Togo last month because of poor quality of di pitch

Togo Coach Claude LeRoy add striker Emmanuel Adebayor name on Sunday for im 22-man squad for di AFCON 2019 qualifier against Algeria wey go happun on November 19 afta di sticker refuse to play for international matches.

Adebayor bin no gree play di October Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Di Gambia for Lome because of how di fake pitch wey dem suppose play for don spoil reach.

Coach LeRoy bin tok say e understand why Adebayor no gree play for di pitch for October and di situation of di pitch neva change as na di same place di match with Algeria go hold for November 19.

E be like say weda or not, Adebayor play, di team go dey alright as for dia game against Di Gambia last month dem draw for dia domot but win di return leg.