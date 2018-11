Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, oda stars wey dey use songs yab dia ex

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di couple bin start to date for May and bin make dia first couple show for di 2018 MTV

Ariana Grande bring out new song 'Thank you, Next' on Monday wey bin dey like say she dey throw shade give her former lovers.

She tok for Twitter say say she make sure dem hear am before she release am.

Tori for town na say she dey tok about Pete Davidson and Mac Miller for di track. Di song belike reply afta di comedian use am joke again for im show, Saturday Night Live afta di break up.

But no be only Ariana Grande bin di star wey don yab her ex

See celebs wey don shade dia ex for song

Selena Gomez - Same Old love take yab ex, Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Ray J - I Hit It First to shade ex Kim Kardashia

Calvin Harris - My Way to shade Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber - Love Yourself for Serena Gomez