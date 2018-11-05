Image example Di joinbodi dey do campaign so young pipo go follow join for di kontri

Di join bod wey dey organise election for Nigeria on Monday announce di kain pipo wey dem go employ to follow join dem work during di 2019 elections.

Dem tok say na only three kain pipo dem go employ and dem go be:

Pipo wey dey serve dia kontri for di National Youth service Corps (NYSC) Students wey dey school for Federal universities, polytechnics and Colleges Plus include Federal goment civil servants.

Dem no support media player for your device ASUU don stop work till-thy-kingdom come for Nigeria

INEC say dem dey release am now so dat no pesin go fall mugu on top wetin go happun for election time.

Di election office say also tok say dis time na dem go go direct to ask di pipo wey go follow work with dem.

Dis na as Nigerians point say make dem put for mind di security of any bodi dem go use for dis election.