NLC: #NyscAllowance dey make corpers dey reason no go follow for Labour strike
Director General for di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Suleiman Kazaure tok on Monday say make Corps Members no try am at all say dem dey join di Nigeria Labour Congress - NLC strike.
NYSC na must do one year service to father land for evri guaduate for Nigeria.
Di NYSC oga tok dis one as e dey folo di Batch "C" Stream One Corps Members, in Ogun State Orientation Camp, Sagamu, for southwest Nigeria.
DG Kazaure bin dey read riot act give di corps members say e no dey NYSC act say dem go go strike at all.
But e no tok di mata of weda if Place of Primary Assignment - PPA dey strike wetin go do di corpers.