Director General for di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Suleiman Kazaure tok on Monday say make Corps Members no try am at all say dem dey join di Nigeria Labour Congress - NLC strike.

Di NYSC oga tok dis one as e dey folo di Batch "C" Stream One Corps Members, in Ogun State Orientation Camp, Sagamu, for southwest Nigeria.

DG Kazaure bin dey read riot act give di corps members say e no dey NYSC act say dem go go strike at all.

But e no tok di mata of weda if Place of Primary Assignment - PPA dey strike wetin go do di corpers.

So pipo begin Twit reason why corpers fit vex join di NLC strike.