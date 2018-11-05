Image copyright Getty Images Image example The artwork of Salah recreates his famous goal celebration pose

One art work of Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah make pipo para on Monday for social media afta open for im home kontri.

Dem open di artwork on Sunday for di World Youth Forum (WYF) wey dem dey do for Sharm al-Sheikh.

E show di the striker wey open im hand wide like celebration wey im dey do afta im don score goal.

But pipo don say di statue wan resemble one singer Leo Sayer or Marv di burglar inside di feem Home Alone.

Dis sculpture of Salah don join long list of oda sculptures for football world wey don make pipo wonder who di tin resemble sef.

Like di one of Cristiano Ronaldo wey dem yab afta dem unveil am for Madeira airport last year.

Emanuel Jorge da Silva Santos, who do Ronaldo own, tok about how di yabis ontop internet make am sad. Later one website Bleach Report give am second chance to do anoda Ronaldo statue.

Thousands of pipo dey for di youth forum, wia dem reveal di statue of Salah, including Egypt President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi.

Di event, wey dey for im second year, na by young pipo for Egypt to help promote peace and prosperity.

Sculptor Mai Abdallah tell tori pipo for Egypt say she do di satue because Salah na like symbol of excellence for Egypt youth dem.

Image copyright Mai Abdallah Image example Mai Abdallah mould for di Salah statue

Inside one Facebook post, she ansa all di yabis say di brass statue wey come out for di end no resemble di original mould wey she do for di statue.

"I hope pipo go calm down to learn how to yab pesin with sense and respect," she tok join.

Skip Twitter post by @OverTheBarFB What is it with footballers and statues?



Ronaldo’s head looked more like Niall Quinn. And now the Mo Salah statue to be installed in Sharm El Sheikh looks more like Marv from Home Alone than Salah.#Salah #LFC pic.twitter.com/Y5Wxv6m3Vi — OverTheBar (@OverTheBarFB) November 5, 2018

Salah score 32 goals for 36 appearances inside im first year for Liverpool last season, wia im break plenti records and many hail am well well.

Di 26-year-old sign new five-year deal with di club earlier dis year, and im bin don follow Chelsea and Roma play before.

Salah wey dem born for Nagrig for northern Egypt, popular well well for im kontri.

Na im be dia top goal scorer for World Cup qualifiers, wey epp dem to reach di 2018 competition for di first time since 1990.