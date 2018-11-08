Thierry Henry and 3 oda former players wey struggle for coaching

Image copyright Getty Images

Thierry Henry alias 'Igwe' na name wey Arsenal fans no go forget at all at all becos of di goals and accolades wey im bring to di club.

But as manager of French club, Monaco, tins no dey go well for am for now.

For Champions League, Club Brugge nack dem 4-0 for dia own stadium. Dat result mean say dem don comot for di competition.

Di result also mean say Henry neva win any game in 5 matches. E don loose 3 times and draw di remaining two.

Di French club also sidon for bottom of Ligue One, while dia owner dey face accuse ontop corruption mata.

Even though im be one of di most celebrated players for im generation , e be like di Arsenal legend dey struggle to get di results as coach.

But no be only Henry dey struggle like dis. E get oda ogbonge players wey struggle wen dem become coach.

Gary Neville

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gary Neville no shine as Valencia manager

"Im dey do like Gary Neville".

Dat na wetin one fan tok about Thierry Henry afta im team lose to Club Brugge.

For December 2015, Valencia appoint Gary Neville as dia manager.

But e no last, dem sack di former right- back afta three months, afta im win just three out of im sixteen games in charge.

At as wen dem sack am, Valencia been dey 14th position for league and only six points from di relegation zone.

Diego Maradona

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Maradona magic no work well wen im turn coach of Argentina

During im 20 year career, di Argentina player show say im be one of di greatest wey play di game.

Maradona collect better accolades as player of Barcelona and Napoli, before im help im kontri win di World Cup for 1986.

But tins no to set for am like dat wen im turn coach, im record for Argentina Mandiyu de Corrientes and Racing dey poor.

For 2008, Argentina appoint am to become dia coach.

During di qualifiers for World Cup, im struggle and suffer heavy defeat to Bolivia wey nack dem 6-1, but dem still qualify for di 2010 World Cup.

Argentina top dia group for World Cup with three wins against South Korea, Nigeria and Greece.

Roy Keane

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Roy Keane carri im hard man way take enta coaching and e no work for am

Di Manchester United legend na one of di most successful midfielders of im generation but as coach im struggle.

As coach of Sunderland im team chop 7-1 for Everton hand, afta di game Keane say dat na "one of di worst day" of im career.

Afta im leave Sunderland for 2009, im get work with Ipswich and den Ireland national team.

For Ipswich, di team results no favour am wey make dem sack am for 2011 afta im team drop to 21 position for Championship.