Image copyright GABRIEL BOUYS Image example Na Ghana go host di competition

Di 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations go start on 17 November for Ghana.

All eyes go dey on eight-time champions, Nigeria to see if dem fit defend di title wey dem win for Cameroon for 2016.

Dis na di 11th edition of di ogbonge women football tournament wey Confederation of African Football ( CAF) dey organise every two years for women for di continent.

Which kontri dey host di Africa Women Cup of Nations?

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana dey host di competition for di first time ever. Di West African kontri go use two stadium take play all di matches for di competition, di Accra Sports Stadium and di Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Which kontris dey play?

Ghana qualify automatically as host while di remaining seven teams play qualifiers for April to June 2018.

Di eight teams dey divided into two groups A and B.

Draw for 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group A: Group B: Ghana (hosts) Nigeria (holders) Algeria South Africa Mali Zambia Cameroon Kenya

Dis tournament go also double as African qualifiers for di 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Di top three teams go qualify for di World Cup for France .

Mascot

Di name of di official mascot for di 11th edition of Total Women African Cup of Nation na Agrohemaa, di symbol na eagle. Di reason why dem use di eagle for di tournament na becos of im strength, courage, focus and life.

Which players go play?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Asisat Oshoala dey play her club football for China Dalian Quanjian

Di reigning African Women Footballer of di year go dey dia. Asisat Oshala na di highest goal scorer for di 2016 edition for Cameroon.

Oshala wey dey play for Nigeria score six goals for di competition wey help di Super Falcons win di title.

Kontris like Ghana, Cameroon and Zambia cari some ogbonge players wey dey play dia club football for Europe like Faustina Ampah, Gabrielle Onguene Barbara Banda.

Each team get maximum of 21 players.

Cameroon go Ivory Coast to prepare for di tournament and di team say dem ready to win am.