Claudio Ranieri don return to Premier League, to manage Fulham

Fulham don sack manager Slavisa Jokanovic and replace am with Claudio Ranieri, wey epp Leicester win di Premier League title for 2016.

Jokanovic comot leave di Cottagers as dem tanda for bottom of di Premier League table with five points from 12 matches.

Italian Ranieri, 67, new job come with "multi-year" contract by di Londoners.

"Claudio no get any risk with am and na ready-made pesin for di Premier League, especially for wetin we need now for Fulham," tok club chairman Shahid Khan.

Khan say im and im son Tony Khan, wey be di club vice chairman and director of football operations, do interview for some pipo for di job last week.

"Na honour to accept Oga Khan invitation and opportunity to lead Fulham, wey bi fantastic club with tradition and history," tok Ranieri, who work last season dey manage French club Nantes.

Di main koko of Ranieri job na to make sure say di club no go enta relegation wen season end next year.