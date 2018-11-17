Image copyright CAF

Nigeria Super Eagles don draw 1-1 against South Africa Bafana Bafana for FNB Stadium for Johannesburg.

Dis result mean say Nigeria don qualify for next year African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition wey go happun for Cameroon.

Ejike Kanife, wey sabi football wella, tell BBC News Pidgin say e sweet am for belle di way Super Eagles play very tactical football.

Simon Kalu open early scoring for di Eagles afta only 10 minutes but Percy Tau equalize for di host, Bafana Bafana.

Di two teams play diasef well well and dem get create plenti chance to increase di scores.

Tau, di main attacking wahala for Nigeria do and do to win more chances for di host but di window no open.

Acting captain Ahmed Musa and im boys carri for mind to wire Bafana Bafana and import three points return back to Nigeria even though draw dey enough to qualify.

Image copyright AFP

Na revenge dey di back of di mind of di Eagles afta dem suffer 2-0 defeat for di hand of Bafana Bafana for dia opening AFCON qualifier for Uyo last year.

Di Super Eagles no qualify for AFCON 2017 for Gabon, wey be anoda ginger to qualify dis year and return back to di most important football competition for Africa.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Percy Tau shine for Bafana Bafana

Super Eagles Gerard Rohr go big up imsef on top im team selection for today and di AFCON qualifier campaign.

Meanwhile For di oda Group E match Libya kamasa Seychelles 8-1.

Ejike Kanife tok say Libya or South Africa still get to qualify sake of say Libya get 7 points while South Africa get 9 and dem get one get remain.