Di five-man shortlist for di 2018 BBC African Footballer of di Year award don comot.

Dis year nominees na Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Thomas Partey (Ghana) and Mohammed Salah (Egypt).

Voting go open from 17 November by 19:00 GMT and e go close on 2 December by 20:00 GMT.

BBC World News go announce di result for dia programme on 14 December by 17:30 BST.

Pipo wey sabi African football well well na dem arrange di shortlist.

Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah na im win last year award, players wey don win am before include; Jay-Jay Okocha, Michael Essien, Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure and Riyad Mahrez.

Di contenders

Juventus centre-back Benatia, 31, win im fourth straight league title dis year - two wit Bayern Munich and two wit Juve, and im also captain Morocco World Cup dis year.

Napoli defender Koulibaly, 27, play im part for im club battle wit Juve for di Serie A title and im even score di winner against Juventus wey later win di title. Im play all 270 minutes for Senegal for World Cup.

Liverpool striker Mane, 26, also play all of Senegal World Cup matches wia im captain di kontri for two of dia matches and e even score against Japan. For last season Champions League, Mane and one oda pesin na dem score di second highest number of goals - wit 10 for Liverpool, im goals also include di one wey im score as Liverpool lose 3-1 to Real Madrid for di final.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey, 25, become first team regular for Diego Simeone side plus im enta as late substitute for dia Europa League final win ova Marseille. Im score for international friendlies for Ghana against Japan and Iceland.

Liverpool striker Salah, 26, win di Premier League Golden Boot wit 32 goals for May and like Mane, im also score 10 Champions League goals as Liverpool reach di final. Im score Egypt two goals for World Cup - 40% of dia all-time total for di tournament.