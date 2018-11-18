Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria go play South Africa for dia opening match for Group B

Nigeria senior women football team, Super Falcons and South Africa women team, Bayana Bayana dey eye three precious points wen dem jam on Sunday.

Di two teams go play dia opening group match for di 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations inside Robert Mensah Stadium, Cape Coast, Ghana.

Super Falcons na di defending champions and many pipo dey tip dem to win am again for Ghana but as dem no dey change goal post for middle of match, see three tins to expect for di match.

Nigeria New Coach

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thomas Dennerby na former coach of Sweden

Dis na di first time Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby go carry di Super Falcons go any major competition.

Di former Sweden women coach wey manage di Europeans from 2005-2012 carry dem reach third position for 2011 Women's World Cup for Germany, di 59 -year-old get plenty experience well-well wey make Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) employ early dis year.

Dennerby go hope say im team go carry on with di form wey don see dem win eight of the previous editions starting with victory against South Africa.

South Africa starting formula

Image copyright @Banyana_Banyana Twitter Image example South Africa don win Nigeria once for dia last eight meeting

Bayana Bayana sabi start slow for competition but dia captain Janine van Wyk say na something dey need to correct dis time around for Ghana.

Dis two kontries don meet eight times for international level and na Nigeria get upper hand, di only time dem beat Nigeria na for 2012 and na van Wyk score di goal.

'Superzee'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Asisat Oshala dey play her club football for Dalian Quanjian

Superzee na Asisat Oshoala guy name, di three -time African Women Player of di Year na one key players for Nigeria.

For 2016, AWCON she finish di competition as top scorer with six goals, she score two out Nigeria six goals against Gambia for Lagos wey seal Falcons qualification for Ghana 2018.

Oshoala dey fine form, for Chinese Women's Super League she bang im 10 goals in 14 matches to help her club Dalian Quanjian to win dia third straight title.

Di Group B match go start 3:30pm Nigerian time on Sunday. Only di top three teams for Ghana go fly Africa flag for France for di Women World Cup.