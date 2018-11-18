Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria go play South Africa for dia opening match for Group B

Nigeria senior women football team, di Super Falcons don lose 0-1 against South Africa women team, Bayana Bayana for dia first match for di 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

South Africa Thembi Christina Kgatlana score di only game of di match for di 88th minute to give Bayana Bayana three ogbonge points for Group B.

Di Falcons, wey be defending champions, don win di competition eight times before but dem still hungry to cari di title wit di way dem play today for Robert Mensah stadium for Cape Coast.

Ugochie Desire Oparanozie miss Falcons best chance from close range for di first half afta 30 minutes of play.

E remain small make Bayana Bayana score just before half time break wen only Jermaine Seoposenwe dey face goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

But before di South African striker fit tear Nigeria net she lose balance fall down yakata for ground.

For di second half, di Falcons gbab free kick afta dem foul Oparanozie near di penarity box but Rita Chikwelu no fit convert am into goal afta her shot fly over di bar wella.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thomas Dennerby

Na di addition of super sub Kgatlana change di game afta she score sweet goal just two minutes remaining for regular time.

Nigeria new head coach Thomas Dennerby no go too jolli on top dis result unto say for di eight times di two teams don jam diasef for international level, na Nigeria win pass.

Nigeria go face Zambia next on Wednesday 21 November 2018 followed by Equatorial Guinea on Saturday 24 November 2018.