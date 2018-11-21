Image copyright Getty Images Image example School children

Goment forces on Wednesday free nine students and their teacher wey kidnappers kololobi for Lords Bilingual Academy inside Kumba Southwest region of Cameroon.

Senior Divisional Officer of Meme Division, Nto'ou Ndong Chamberlain confam dia freedom to tell BBC News Pidgin.

"Today all di pesins dem kidnap don free and thanks to di braveness of di Security forces". Ndong Chamberlain tok

Armed men bin storm Lord Bilingual Academy, kidnap nine students and their teacher on Tuesday November 20.

Authorities immediately send security forces afta di gunmen and late Tuesday night and freed three students, kill two separatists forces, destroyed dia camp and motor-cycles used to commit their atrocities in town.

De tori na say as deh gunmen di kidnap some pikin dem, ara one dem jump fence and deh no bi know wusai deh go till afta.

Goment forces catch one of de separatists forces and deh destroy dia camp for as army fight for free de school pikin dem for de far part for Kumba town.

Army still di look for de fighters weh de escape with de oda pikin dem.

No bi de first kidnap for Kumba, as deh bin kidnap principal for, free e, and school pikin dem for Fiango too weh deh later free.

Deh kidnap two students dem for goment teacher training institute and later free dem.

Kidnapping na de new weapon for get moni weh some separatist forces di use for harass population.

Na so population for Northwest and Southwest regions di beg goment for fain solution for dis Anglophone crisis weh e don di go before since two years now.

More dan 1000 civilians and 200 soldiers don die for dis fighting for de two regions.