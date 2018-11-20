AWCON 2018: Wetin go happun next?

Image copyright CAF Image example South Africa beat Nigeria 1-0

Zambia and South Africa produce two of di biggest result for dia opening group match of di 2018 African Women Cup of Nations for Ghana.

Bayana Bayana shock defending champions Nigeria 1-0 while Zambia nack Equatorial Guinea 5-0, meanwhile Ghana and Cameroon win dia match too.

Only di top three teams for Ghana go fly Africa flag for France for di Women World Cup next year.

So wetin go happun next?

Di second group match dem go start today with host nation Ghana against Mali for di first match while Cameroon go jam Algeria.

Bashir Hayford di coach of Ghana say im team morale dey high ahead of dia second group match today.

As tins be so, if Ghana and Cameroon win dia matches e mean say dem don qualify for di semi-final and Mali and Cameroon don comot.

For Group B wey get Nigeria, South Africa Equatorial Guinea and Zambia; na Shepolopolo and Bayana Bayana get upper hand as dem win dia opening match.

Wetin Nigeria need?

Nigeria na di defending champions

Super Falcons must win dia next two games with plenti goals to fit qualify becos di way di group dey goals fit decide who go qualify.

Thomas Dennerby wey be coach of Nigeria say im team need to improve dia game na wetin im tell tori pipo ahead of dia match for Zambia.

Group B fixtures 21 November

Nigeria v Zambia

Equatorial Guinea v South Africa