Defending Champions Nigeria don win dia first match for di Total African Women Championship for Ghana.

Di Super Falcons beat Shipolopolo of Zambia 4-0, with goals from Desire Oparanozie. Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade and Amarachi Okoronkwo.

Zambia wey flog Equatorial Guinea 5-0 for dia opening match struggle throughout di match to break down di well organised Nigerian team.

Only di top two teams for di group go qualify for di semi-final and so far na only Cameroon don qualify.

Nigeria next match na against Equatorial Guinea on Friday 23 November.