Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohammed Salah na one of di nominees for di 2018 BBC African Footballer of di Year wey score plenti goals last season.

Vote for your African Footballer of di Year 2018 here wia you fit see all di terms and conditions. Di vote go close on 2 December by 9pm.

Di final result go come out for programme wey dem go broadcast on BBC World News on 14 December by 6:30pm.