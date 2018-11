AWCON 2018: Who go qualify for di final of Africa Women Nations Cup?

Image copyright Getty Images

On Tuesday defending champion Nigeria go play Cameroon for di first semi-final match of di 2018 African Women cup of Nations for di Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana.

Na repeat of di 2016 Nations cup final match wey Super Falcons win 1-0 wit goal from Desire Oparanozie.

Cameroon neva lose any match for dis competition so far. Dem beat Mali and Algeria den play draw with Ghana while Nigeria lose against South Africa and win Zambia and Equatorial Guinea to reach di semi-final.

Nigeria star play Asisat Oshoala tell tori pipo say di game go tough but she and her teammates don prepare well for di match.

Nigeria na di only team wey don qualify from di group stage for all di edition since di competition start for 1998 while Cameroon don reach di semi-final for every edition except for 2000. South Africa no qualify for di semi-final for 1998 and 2004.

Di match between Nigeria and Cameroon go shele 4:30pm Nigeria time, while South Africa against Mali go start by 6:30pm

Only di top three teams for Ghana go qualify for di Women World Cup next year for France.