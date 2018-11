Image copyright CAF

Nigeria Women national football team, di Super Falcons win Cameroon Lioness for Tuesday semi-finals to go finals of 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations

Super Falcons beat Cameroon Lioness 4-2 on penalty for Semi-finals inside Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana to qualify for finals of 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Super Falcons: Ngozi Ebere, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Onome Ebi na im convert dia penalty to goals wey win di game

Nigeria go play di winner between South Africa vs Mali.

Cameroon: Gaelle Enganamouit miss her penalty and di Lioness go now play di third place match on Friday.

Cameroon bin neva lose any match for dis competition until Tuesday evening.

Image copyright Njoya Ajara Image example Njoya Ajara na im win di woman of di match for di semi finals game

Dem beat Mali and Algeria den play draw with Ghana while Nigeria lose against South Africa and win Zambia and Equatorial Guinea to reach di semi-final.