Image copyright Maddie Meyer - FIFA

On Saturday for Ghana, winner go come out for di African Women Nations Cup final between Nigeria and South Africa.

But di tori wey fit shock some pipo na how much di winner go collect.

Di winning team go get $80,000 afta final whistle. If you wan compare am wit men, no place even dey to start. Oya, check dis one. Di team wey go come last for next year men Nations Cup go collect $475,000. Anoda one? Di men team wey go win di U17 AFCON (for young boys dem) go collect $150,000.

"If you look di leagues, pipo no dey watch women football as dem dey watch men own," tok Amaju Pinnick wey be President of Nigeria Football Federation and also Vice Chairmo for African football join-bodi Caf.

Im tok say everitin gatz do wit TV rights.

"Who fit siddon watch Arsenal Ladies against Crystal Palace? But pipo wan siddon watch Arsenal men versus Crystal Palace men.

"Di men world cup na wetin dem dey watch pass for di world, di women world cup, pipo no dey follow am reach half. So for future yes, but for now..." Na wetin im add.

NFF promise Falcons N3.6m each if dem win cup

Image copyright NFF

To ginger di Super Falcons of Nigeria, di kontri football joinbodi NFF don promise to give each of dem $10,000 (3.6 million naira) if dem beat Banyana Banyana of South Africa for di finals of di 11th African Women's Nations Cup for Ghana.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick na im make di promise wen im go visit di team for dia hotel for Accra on Thursday.

Dis na double of dia match bonus wey suppose be $5,000 for di finals. Di team bin dey collect $3000 for dia group wins.

Super Falcons beat Cameroon 4-2 for dia semi-final match to reach di finals and if dem win, dem go carri di cup for di eleventh time.

Nigeria opponent South Africa beat Mali 2-0 on Tuesday night for Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Ghana.

Nigeria team bin beat South Africa 2-0 for di finals of di year 2000 edition and di Banyana girls go wan retaliate for dis year finals.

South Africa don reach finals of di tournament four times but dem neva touch di cup before.

Cameroon and Mali dey play third place match today, di pesin wey win go follow Nigeria and South Africa qualify for women world cup next year.