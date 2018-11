Cameroon players Andre Onana and Frack Kom, Ghana Thomas Partey and Nigeria Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, and Odion Ighalo dey inside di list CAF bring out for Player of di year.

Altogeda, na 34 names of male players and 15 women players dem bring out for di men and women category of Player of di Year.

Egypt Mo Salah na im be di current African Player of di Year, afta di Liverpool star win am for 2017.

Click here if you wan see di full list wey dem release.

Pipo wey go decide di winners for di African Player of di Year and Women's Player of di Year na:

1.CAF Technical & Development Committee

2.Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of di team wey reach quarter-finals of di CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup

3.Coaches and Captains of di national teams of di 54 Member Associations.

Na on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 for Dakar, Senegal dem go announce di winner.