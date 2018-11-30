Image copyright Getty Images

dI Confederation of African Football, CAF don comot di 2019 African Cup of Nations hosting right from Cameroon hand.

Dis one dey happun only seven months before di tournament suppose start.

According to tweet ontop dia twitter handle, deh take de decision today as deh hold executive meeting for Ghana

Goment bin don put plenti moni for host de competition even investment.

Fear na say de construction slow now or even stop.

Caf inspection mission for dia report bin tok about slow work and security for Anglophone regions and even Boko Haram for Far North.

For now Kontris weh deh want host get laik two weeks for apply.

Even Samuel Eto'o Fils no bi fit safe Cameroon as e bring Caf President for kontri and bin wan organise gala match with big players laik Messi and music star Rihanna.

Image copyright Twitter/@CAF_Online Image example CAF executive meet for Ghana to decide if Cameroon go fit host di tournament

Reasons why CAF fit don comot Nations Cup for Cameroon hand

If Cameroon lose dia hosting rights for 2019 AFCON e go fit be na for seka say kontri delay for complete some stadiums dem, security situation for Far North and Anglophone regions di put de whole kontri for bad position and some roads dem for host town and for kontri still no fain.

Even if some stadiums dem for Cameroon go bi ready for dia last moon for December, deh don delay for build some, laik de Olembe 60,000 seater for yaounde weh work still di go on and Japoma 50,000 placefor Douala.

De last Caf inspection mission no give informate for weti de see but no bi secret say Cameroon delay for finish some stadia. Roads dem for komot one town go anoda one and for inside de host town na still problem and na now deh di vote some budget for finish'am.

Security

Cameroon di fight Boko Haram for Northern part of de kontri. One of de site Garoua dey though na for northern region bi close to Far North weh Boko Haram don make life difficult for population with attacks.

Anglophone crisis for Northwest and Southwest weh e don crumble de regions na anoda di pose big security problem. Buea weh na one of de sites don witness plenti fights between goment forces and separatist forces.

Pipo weh deh check say dis competition no fit komot for Cameroon say Ahmad Ahmad, Caf president bin don agree say Cameroon na host and e no fit change.

Just laik two weeks ago Samuel Eto'o go tell sports minister say e wan organise football gala with big big players laik Lionel Messi and bring also big song stars laik Rihanna.

But no be only Ahmed yi one di decide if Cameroon go host competition or not.

Deh go launch search now for new host kontri sharp sharp and afta two week deh go givam for de kontri to host AFCON for June next year.

Northern African kontri bin deh wait for take de place for Cameroon and deh di support Morocco for host since deh bi ready since.