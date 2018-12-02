"Things Fall Apart" 60 years later: Okonkwo tori still dey real today

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS

E don reach 60 years since Chinua Achebe publish di book "Things Fall Apart" and to celebrate am, Kurukuru African Roots Renaissance Initiative join body wit PH Literary Society to discuss weda di tins wey Achebe address for im book don change.

Ogbonge Nollywood actor and lecturer for Theatre Arts for University of Port Harcourt, Sam Dede say im ginger di tok so pipo for Africa go begin tink again about di way dem dey address demsef, to show di world say di talents and ability dey inside Africans.

"Time don reach wey we as Africans get to tell di world who we be and dat na wetin Chinua Achebe do wit 'Things Fall Apart,' im tok.

Image example Kurukuru African Roots Renaissance Initiative plus PH Literary Society dey discuss

Sam Dede add say one character for di book wey im name na Okonkwo, na example of who im want Africans to be.

"Dem dey strong, dem be achievers, dem do many tins, but a lot of tins come make tins fall apart and Okonkwo out of frustration come kill imsef. But make we no lose hope like Okonkwo kill oursef, instead make we stand fight for our development."

Prof. Andrew Efemini wey dey teach philosophy for Uniport say di tori wey Things Fall Apart dey tok through Okonkwo still dey real today and many Africans still dey fight for am.

Im say, "dis book dey show say nobody fit slave Africans but if we no fix our politics, dem we fit fix di cultural palava wey Achebe dey try to address for im book."