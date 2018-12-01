Image copyright Other

Nigeria Super Falcons go dey chook eye to win dia number eleven African title wen dem jam South Africa for di final of di Total African Women Cup of Nations on Saturday for Ghana.

Nigeria wey be di defending champion, neva lose any final for di history of di AWCON and go wan revenge di 1-0 wey Banyana Banyana of South Africa beat dem for group stage.

Di South Africans nack Mali 2-0 to reach dis final, while Nigeria beat Cameroon 4-2 for penarity.

Dis go be di second time di two kontris dey meet for di final of di Women Nations Cup. Wen dem bin jam for year 2000, Nigeria win 2-0.

Di two kontris plus Cameroon wey come third for di competition don qualify for next year Women World Cup for France.