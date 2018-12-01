Image copyright Getty Images Image example Before 2014, players like Edinson Cavani, Paulo Dybala and Javier Pastore bin don play for di Palermo

One "London-based company" don buy Italian club Palermo for di price of 10 euros (N4,000)

Di owner of di second division club Maurizio Zamparini announce say im don sell "100% of di club" for wetin im call "symbolic price".

Zamparini say im dey "very sad" to comot but na because im dey "tink of di club future". E say money wey im no get to invest in di club na reason why im dey sell am.

"Di new owners wey dey based for London go build stadium and training ground" Na so Zamparini tok inside open letter to fans.

Zamparini, 77, bin buy Palermo for 2002 and last year im step down as president.

Throughout di time im dey in charge, e appoint manager reach 45 times for di club to try make tins work.

Palermo bin dey Serie A before, but dem relegate for 2016-2017 season

Di club dey number 1 for Serie B now.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dybala wey dey Juventus now, score 21 goals during im time with Palermo

