Nigeria Super Falcons don win Women's Africa Cup of Nations for di number nine time afta dem beat South Africa Bayana Bayana for penalty shootout.

Nigeria las las win 4-3 on penalties inside match wey chances to score dey flow from di two teams.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.