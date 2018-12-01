Afta CAF take host rights for Cameroon, goment say na injustice, but some pipo glad sa na correct decision

Goment don say Some Cameroonians di glad as Confederation of African Football, CAF e decision for take away 2019 Africa Cup of Nations host rights from Cameroon na na injustice afta big big investment but some kontri pipo glad say na taim for solve problems.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, goment tok-tok pesin tok-tok person don say deh go continue for build fields, hotel and roads as e tok for tori pipo seem today for Yaounde.

Goment say de decision afta de big-big investment weh kontri do no do justice for goment and kontri pipo.

E say deh way de treat de docki for take de rights na only for way weh e di open road for penti questions. "We see korokoro injustice and goment di ask pipo dem for stay calm” Tchiroma tok.

Cameroon merit for host Afcon and deh go continue foe construct de infrastructure, e add.

But, Pa Henry weh we meet for Obili Yaounde say deh no for even give Cameroon host rights for de first place say plenty problem dem den for solve and no take football cover face.

But, Odas laik Richard Ndeh di vex because de cup business for turn and deh for make moni.