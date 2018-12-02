Image copyright Twitter/@NGSuper_Falcons

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don congratulate di Super Falcons afta dem beat di Bayana Bayana of South Africa on Saturday for di 11th Africa women Cup of Nations (AWCON), Ghana 2018 to cary di cup for di ninth time.

Di president say belle sweet am well-well especially as di Nigeria senior women team show discipline and commitment to defeat di strong South Africa team.

According to president Buhari, say dem qualify for di FIFA Women World Cup wey go happun for France for 2019 come win di AWCON cup for di third time back to back na di "icing on the cake".

"I never ever doubt say Nigerians fit stand out if dem get di right support" di president tok, di president wey also commend di coaching team, di Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) plus di Supporters Club also promise goment commitment to develop sports.

Nigeria las las win 4-3 on penarity shootout afta Linda Motlhalo of South Africa play ball into di bottom left corner wey goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi block.

Di game for quick end for di 74th minute afta Bayana Bayana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart chop yellow afta she foul one Nigeria player inside di penarity box, but 2017 African Women Footballer of di Year winner Asisat Oshoala play di ball throway.

Nigeria start in a bad way for di penarity shootout afta Onome Ebi go hit post with di first penarity but Noko Matlou of South Africa score her own.

But everitin later work out for di Super Falcons as Lebohang Ramalepe miss di second penarity and Motlhalo also miss di fourth one wey make Nigeria win.

No be only di president di victory sweet for belle, plenti Nigerians enta social media to congratulate di Super Falcons dem.