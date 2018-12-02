Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder dey use red eye find Anthony Joshua

Image copyright Lionel Hahn Image example Wilder knock Fury down two times during di fight

Anthony Joshua no fight on Sunday, but na im name dey pipo mouth afta Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight end for draw for Los Angeles.

As fight finish, both Fury and Wilder plus fans wey dey for house, begin call Joshua name.

Tyson Fury na im first call Joshua chicken, say make im heavyweight rival come fight am.

"No mind anybodi, me and dis man here [Wilder] na di two best heavyweights for di planet," im tok.

"E get anoda heavyweight wey dey dia..." im continue before im com do like chicken.

"Chicken! Chicken!", im shout. "Joshua, wia you dey? Wia you dey AJ? AJ?", im shout.

Wen e reach Wilder turn im add say: 'I totally agree 100 per cent wit am. Two of us na di best for di world and we prove am tonight.

"Wen you get two warriors for di ring, wetin you get na great fight."

For social media, even fans dey debate how e go e be if Joshua fight any of dem.

Anthony Joshua bin don tok say im go dey sleep as di fight dey happun and bizness wey im get no allow am travel watch di fight.

Joshua na im hold di WBA, WBO and IBF belt, why Wilder hold di WBC title.