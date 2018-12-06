Five things you suppose know about di 2018 National Sports Festival

Image copyright Getty Images

Di 19th edition of di National Sports Festival go start on Thursday 6 December for Abuja National Stadium, Nigeria.

Dis year about 8,861 athletes, 710 coaches, 322 team officials, and 602 state delegates, go take part for di event.

According to di organizers, di games na to help Nigerian athletes dem prepare well-well for continental and international tournaments.

Dis na five things you suppose know about di National sports Festival aka "ABUJA 2018, "World Series Edition"

Image copyright Getty Images

Wen di competition start?

Afta di civil war goment decide to use sports to take unite di kontri. For 1973 dem organise di first sports festival for Surulere Lagos to take promote peace.

Dis year festival go start 6 December and last till December 16.

Who dey organise di festival?

Na Federal goment dey organise di National sports festival through di sports commission for athletes from all over di kontri.

Warri no dey carri last

For di 2012 edition Delta state finish first for di medal table with 57 gold, 47 silver and 37 bronze medals. Dis year dia Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa don promise di athletes say anybody wey win gold medal go get one million naira cash.

Rivers and Lagos state finish second and third for di medals table while Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina and Sokoto finish for bottom of di medal table all with two bronze medal each.

How many states dey compete?

All 36 states for di kontri suppose take part for di festival but dis year di Sport Minister Solomon Dalung say Ebonyi state no go dey, im no tok why.