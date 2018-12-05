Image copyright Reuters

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) don comot dia hand to host di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, say "dem no go compete wit anoda Arabic kontri."

Pipo wey dey run football for Africa, Confederation of African Football (Caf) dey look for new hosts afta dem comot am from Cameroon hand on Friday.

"Afta meeting wey EFA do on Tuesday, we decide say we no go bid for next Afcon," EFA board member and tok-tok pesin Ahmed Megahed tok.

"We no go compete wit anoda Arabic kontri - dis na official decision," Megahed tell local tori pipo for EFA headquarters for Cairo.

BBC Sport understand say Morocco - wey bin host dis year African Nations Championship (CHAN) afta Kenya say dem no ready - and South Africa, na kontris wey dey chook eye to host di tournament.

Egypt bin host Africa Cup of Nations for 2006 wen di Pharaohs win di cup.

Caf say dem go make sure say "dem get new host by 31st December 2018."