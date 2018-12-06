Image copyright Reuters Image example Jesse Lingard score im first goal dis season for Manchester United

Arsenal still dey unbeaten as dem play 2-2 draw with Manchester United for Old Trafford for Premier League.

Di Gunners now neva lose any match for any competition for 20 games wey make am dia longest run since November 2007 (28 games).

Arsenal score first for di match afta United goalkeeper David de Gea mistake as im no clear Shkodran Mustafi header for di 26th-minute.

But di Red devils no waste time to equalise as birthday boy Anthony Martial wire shot enter net from free kick wen Arsenal fail to clear.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette goal for di 68 minutes make am 2-1 to di visitors but again United no waste time to equalise as Jesse Lingard come from no where wire di ball inside di net after Sead Kolasinac bad backpass.

Di result mean say Arsenal sitdon for number five position while Manchester United tanda for eight position.

UnaI Emery no happy with di result

"I feel say we control di game, di second half better pass di first. We for win di match but dem no waste time equalise sharp -sharp afta we score dem.

"We need to improve our defence, but we need to balance am well so e no go affect our attack.

"We loss control sometimes for di match but we create plenty chances afta 2-2 and I dey proud of how we play. We bin wan win di match but we feel say dis point na good point."