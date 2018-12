Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di World Cup go start for June 2019

Cameroon coach, Joseph Ndoko say de team go learn form dis mistakes for Canada 2015, as Cameroon reach for knock out stage, den two nations Cups for Cameroon and Ghana.

Many analyst di wanda if any African kontri go komot for group stage but some say de key tin for African representatives na preparation.

Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon, na African representatives for 2019 Women's World Cup, weh e go take place for France don get tough groups from draws.

Wen de draws happened for France for December 8, Nigeria fine e self for Group A, weh analyst di describe as tough group with host France, Norway and South Korea.

South Africa anoda difficult Group B go meet Germany, Spain and China.

Cameroon dey for Group E weh some pipo check say e soft small pass de wan for Nigeria and South Africa as deh go face New Zeeland, Canada and Holland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Women National team coaches for di draw for France

From de last FIFA women ranking Nigeria de first African women's team dey for number 39 position, Cameroon follow for number 46 and South African for number 48 position.

Nigeria di go for number eight world cup participation, Cameroon for dia second and South Africa for de first taim.