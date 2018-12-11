Image copyright Other Image example Frank Happi, Seidou Mbombo, Emmanuel Mabouang, Joseph Antoine Bell na di main competition for dis election

Seidou Mbombo Njoya, Joseph Antoine Bell and five oda candidates di put down strategy for win delegates for Cameroon Football Federation, elective general assembly for December 12.

Fecafoot select seven candidates out of de nine weh deh apply for post of president and for most of dem dia programme get one main agenda, komot Cameroon football from deep sleep.

Meet di main candidates wey wan become president of Fecafoot

Joseph Antoine Bell

Joseph Antoine Bell former goalkeeper for Lions, komot 11 points for explain how e change Fecafoot for become new football house. De key tin for yi, na for change de way de di manage football now, bring de actors togeda and put in new tins for football, management.

Seidou Mbombo Njoya

Seidou Mbombo Njoya don put down big programme for helep professional, women, youth football and clubs. E wan use e experience for FIFA and CAF for run football.

Franck Happi

Franck Happi na man for field, president for Cameroon top club side, Union of Douala, e go use de experience as manager for change football management for Cameroon.

Emmanuel Kesack Mabouang

Emmanuel Kesack Mabouang, na former player weh e join, Bell and Milla for 1990 World Cup as Cameroon bin do wandas dribble Maradona and reach knock out stage. Maboung na sport business manager and e don coach some young category for national team.

Oda candidates: Emmanuel Bissong, Herve Tchinda Patrick and Daniel Nyamsi Mongue even if deh don bi small inside football plenti pipo no know dem. De di check say as deh bi neutral pipo deh go fit change tins.

Dis Fecafoot election be important for seka say Cameroon no get executive weh deh elect'am since 2013 wen deh put former president Iya Mohammed for prison.

From den katakata for de football house make FIFA put Joseph Owona Normalisation Committee weh e do elections put Tombi A Roko Sidiki for chair.

But case for Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS make Tombi A Roko Sidiki park e cargo komot for Fecafoot.

Den Dieudonne Happi e Normarlication Committee enta, deh prolong dia mandate two taims and na now deh di organise elections.

De election di also take place for taim weh some football actors di accuse Samuel Eto'o Fils, Cameroon beta strike for all taim say e di force Seidou Mbombo Njoya for take over fecafoot and dis wan don chakara yi and Joseph Antoine Bell weh na candidate. Roger Milla anoda football icon enta for support Bell.

De election di take place for some kana atmosphere as amateur football association with Abdouraman Hamadou for front di check say Normalisation Committee no follow correct process for adopt de texts. "If deh finally elect president for dis kana situation, deh go cancel'am", Abdouraman tell BBC News Pidgin.