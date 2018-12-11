Image copyright Getty Images

Anthony Joshua team dey beg for world heavyweight fight, na so WBC champion Deontay Wilder tok.

Di American fight wit Tyson Fury for Los Angeles early dis month bin end for draw.

Pipo wey dey in charge; WBC don say make di two of dem fight again, afta di board of govnors do meeting.

"Sure sure, dem dey beg now. Im management dey try to reach my pipo all of a sudden," Wilder tell Joe Rogan podcast on Monday.

"Im for don get im opportunity, im get plenti opportunities; im for fit fight Luis Ortiz, im for fit fight me, im get chance to fight [Tyson] Fury.

Fight between WBC champion Wilder and Joshua - wey hold di IBF and WBO, WBA belts - go make all di belts one for heavyweight boxing.

Pesin wey dey promote Joshua fight, Eddie Hearn bin don try to arrange fight wit Wilder team before but e no work.

Joshua neva confam who im go fight on 13 April for Wembley Stadium, but Hearn say "las las, na Wilder go determine".

"Wilder na our first and golden choice," Hearn tok.

"Anthony go become baba for boxing and e make sense too say Fury get im chance as well."