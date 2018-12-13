Since weh Iya Mohammed weh e bin bin for president for Fecafoot for laik 10 years go prison for 2013, katakana take chair shiddon for Cameroon football, deh put first Normalisation Committee den dis wan weh e di kam end.

Transparency go be na watch word for helep build football and stop tori weh e no correct, na im Seidou Mbombo Njoya tok afta deh elect e to take over Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot.

" Afta laik five years weh katakana take chair shodden for Fecafoot, taim don reach for end'am. We get for do we best for rebuild, change how for manage football and put correct values for follow. We bin don turn we back for good behaviour for long and taim don reach for bring'am back", Seidou tok.

Image example Seidou Mbombo Njoya

Na 66 votes bin dey and Seidou win with 46 votes, e opponent Joseph Antoine Bell get only 17 votes, Daniel Nyamsi Mongue get three votes, oda candidates nothing as election take place CAF Technical Centre for Mbankomo Yaounde.

Man weh e bin bi chief protocol and mamba for CAF disciplinary committee wen Issa Hayatou bin bi president for CAF thank God weh e make e win election afta strong campaign. E glad as delegates trust e for bring football family togeda for rebuild football, manage'am fain.

Image example Seidou weh e bin be FIFA Development Officer for Central African thank CAF and FIFA and goment weh deh bin get patience for helep Cameroon football for dis long taim weh katakata enta football.

"Today ah bi president for big football family, and ah thank ma opponents for de fight inside fair play, ah di call de wan dem weh deh still love dia kontri for join me make we build football.

Wen CAF and FIFA representatives dem install Seidou and de new Fecafoot executive weh deh elect;aam, Normalisation go end for Cameroon.