Image example Salah help Egypt qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup

Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah na im dem vote as di BBC African Footballer of di Year for di second year back to back.

Di 26-year-old beat Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey to win di prize.

"Dis na great feeling," Salah tell BBC Sport.

"I go like to win am also next year. I dey so happy to win am."

Di Premier League player of di year score 44 goals in 52 games for Liverpool last season and help dem reach di Champions League final.

Im also score two times for Egypt for di World Cup wey happun for Russia.

BBC receive more than 650,000 votes dis year, wey be record for di award.

Salah don become di first player since Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha to win di award back to back.

Di former Chelsea player sign for Liverpool from Roma for 2017. Im score 19 goals in all competitions for di first 24 matches im play for di club. Im also set record of 31 goals for 38-game Premier League season wey Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer bin hold.

Mohamed Barakat (2005) and Mohamed Aboutrika (2008) na di oda Egyptians wey don win di award before.