Charlie Austin goal for 85-minute win Sunday match for Southampton wey end Arsenal 22 match unbeaten record.

Southampton wey play home no waste time as match start to score di first goal of di game afta Matt Targett cross ball give Danny Ings wey head am inside di net.

Di full time score board end; Southampton 3 vs Arsenal 2

Nigeria international player Alex Iwobi fine play with im teammate Nacho Monreal create chance for Henrikh Mkhitaryan to equalise for di Gunner but Southampton no allow dem rest as Ings score again before halftime.

For second half Arsenal put pressure on Southampton, as Mkhitaryan score im second goal and level di score.

Di Gunners miss plenty chances for di match but di home team bin dey worry dem well-well with counter attack.

Dis victory don cari Southampton comot for relegation and put dem for number 17 position for table.