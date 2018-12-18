Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kevin de Bruyne (right) return from injury to play for Manchester City against Everton on Saturday

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne counter im club manager Pep Guardiola, tell BBC on Tuesday say even though na im play ball pass everibodi for di whole world last year, im no 'too tire' to play dis season.

Last week, Guardiola say "Kevin tire well well" by di time last season finish, but now di 2018 Manchester City Player of di Year don come out to say no be so.

"I play ball pass evribodi for di whole world last year - and I play for di World Cup without problem. I tink wetin important pass na to rest for summer, if you don do dat one den you go dey OK," Na so De Bruyne tok.

Guardiola dey reason say De Bruyne suppose don tire well well, afta di 52 appearance im make inside 12 months inside all competitions for club and den to later come play main role for Belgium wey get third position for World Cup.

De Bruyne answer dey come one day before City go face Leicester City on Tuesday for EFL Cup.

"I no over tire," im tok. "I bin rest for about three weeks after I don play for 12 months . E dey short? Maybe, yes, but I feel say I dey OK to come back."

Na only two times dis season di 27-year-old player from Belgium don start for di Premier League champions after im suffer two serious injury for im knee.

Small time afta De Bruyne recover for im first knee injury, di second one happun for di EFL Cup match against Fulham on 1 November.

But dis no mean say di player less for im manager eye.

Guardiola say: "Kevin na special player for us... e need to recover well-well. My hope be say im no go injure again and e become regular player again."