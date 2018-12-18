Anthony Joshua don gree say im dey beg to fight Deontay Wilder

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Deontay Wilder team bin accuse Joshua say im don turn to "begger" because im wan fight am.

British boxer Anthony Joshua don agree say im dey beg to fight Deontay Wilder because to become undisputed heavyweight champion of di world no fit comot for im mind.

Joshua claim say im still dey eye di fight wit Wilder and e go happun for April 13.

Di boxer wey come from Shagamu, South-west Nigeria don already book Wembley stadium, di venue of im next fight but until now e no dey clear who im go fight dat day.

Di two of dem bin do meeting last summer but dem no reach any contract agreement if dem go fight anytime soon.

Wen tori pipo iFL TV ask Joshua weda imtrue-true dey beg to fight Wilder or im dey run from am, Joshua say na true say im dey beg to fight Wilder.

"I wan become di undisputed champion for di world, e dey hungry me. So yes I dey beg for di fight."

Deontay Wilder wey be WBC champion team bin accuse Joshua on Monday say dem really want di fight to happun badly sotay dem don dey beg for am.