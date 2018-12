Afta two and half years, Manchester United announce on Tuesday say dia coach Jose Mourinho don comot for di club.

United dey number six position for Premier League and di club feel say enof is enof.

Dem don announce say na short-term coach dem go appoint to lead di team until di end of di season, wen dem do appoint di main pesin.

Dis na five mangers wey dem fit take replace Mourinho wen dem ready:

Michael Carrick

Zinedine Zidane

Mauricio Pochettino

Antonio Conte

Arsene wenger