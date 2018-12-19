Twitter no be beta place for woman at all - Amnesty International
Women dey face abuse for Twitter every thirty seconds, according to new research.
Weda na politician or celebrity or media pesin abi na even normal woman wey tweet sometin for social media, e possible say dem go get abuse on top di site, latest research Amnesty International release.
- Di women dem dey kill for world in one day
- Yaba #MarketMarch to stop touch-touch make us almost chop beating - Organizer
"Na so pipo start to dey insult me for inside social media upandan for my mentions. Pesin tok say dem wish say pesin go rape me, anoda pesin call me prostitute and even anoda pesin tok say I no happiness for my life."
25 year old Damilola Marcus tell BBC News Pidgin say she don face plenti wahala on top Twitter chop plenti accuse.
Damilola or OmogeDami as dem dey call her for Twitter say on one occasion wey she bin dey help her friend call out one oga wey bin wan force her friend to sleep with am.
According to her, di mata enta gear two wen anoda woman come say e do di same tin to her and im come post dia private messages.
Di reason why dem choose Twitter among di oda social media networks na because of how public di site dey in dat e dey more easy for strangers to see wetin pesin write pass odas, na so Amnesty International tok for report wey land on Tuesday.
Plenti Nigerian women sef dey face dia own share of di wahala:
Tiwa Savage, Musician
Tiwa Savage na one of di biggest female musician for Nigeria. For 2017, she enta di BBC 100 women but dat one no stop pipo for Twitter to dey yab am.
For May 2018, wen Wizkid make history for London as e sell out O2 Arena, pipo satrt dey harass am for di app on top wetin she wear for di concert.
Eunice Atuejide, Politician
One of di politician wey wan run to become di first woman president for Nigeria, Eunice Atuejide enta wahala for Twitter shortly afta she announce say she no be feminist as pipo yab her like say tomorrow no dey.
E reach sotay she go different media houses to tok wetin she mean and e nearly overtake her campaign.
Ozzy Etomi, Feminist
Ozzy Etomi na one of di most popular feminist for Nigeria twitter and day no fit pass without say pesin insult her.
See wetin happun wen she try to say "Good morning".
Etomi don marry and dey always dey tok about di extra accolades women dem dey get because dem get husband.
Tomisin, Mama
Madam Tomisin enta wahala afta she post for inside Twitter say she leave her seven week old pikin for house to go Adekunle Gold Concert.
Di yab bad sotay even Adekunle Gold chook mouth for inside di mata.
Wetin fit be di solution?
Twitter oga Jack Dorsey don tok before say policies wey dem dey use to protect users rights for di site no dey work. And e dey worrisome because e dey affect pipo to dey tok for site.
But Amnesty International for di research tok say make Twitter make am clear how dem dey handle abuse, make di way wey pipo for report abuse, make e dey easier to report and make am more clear how dem dey handle di mata afta pesin don report am.
Damilola Marcus add say, "make twitter find solution for di mata wey dey happun because as much as Twitter get K-leg e dey join pipo togeda wey get di same mind and dey cause change for community."
#EndSARS and #NotTooYoungToRun na some of di development mata inside Nigeria wey start for Twitter.