Image copyright @TiwaSavage Image example Tiwa savage na on celebrity wey don chop harassment for twitter

Women dey face abuse for Twitter every thirty seconds, according to new research.

Weda na politician or celebrity or media pesin abi na even normal woman wey tweet sometin for social media, e possible say dem go get abuse on top di site, latest research Amnesty International release.

"Na so pipo start to dey insult me for inside social media upandan for my mentions. Pesin tok say dem wish say pesin go rape me, anoda pesin call me prostitute and even anoda pesin tok say I no happiness for my life."

25 year old Damilola Marcus tell BBC News Pidgin say she don face plenti wahala on top Twitter chop plenti accuse.

Damilola or OmogeDami as dem dey call her for Twitter say on one occasion wey she bin dey help her friend call out one oga wey bin wan force her friend to sleep with am.

Image copyright Twitter/@omogedami Image example Na Damilola be di founder of Market March

According to her, di mata enta gear two wen anoda woman come say e do di same tin to her and im come post dia private messages.

Di reason why dem choose Twitter among di oda social media networks na because of how public di site dey in dat e dey more easy for strangers to see wetin pesin write pass odas, na so Amnesty International tok for report wey land on Tuesday.

Plenti Nigerian women sef dey face dia own share of di wahala:

Tiwa Savage, Musician

Image copyright Instagram/@TiwaSavage Image example No be today Tiwa don dey chop insult as pesin bin even say dem go rape am

Tiwa Savage na one of di biggest female musician for Nigeria. For 2017, she enta di BBC 100 women but dat one no stop pipo for Twitter to dey yab am.

For May 2018, wen Wizkid make history for London as e sell out O2 Arena, pipo satrt dey harass am for di app on top wetin she wear for di concert.

Skip Twitter post by @TobySeweje So this is what you are now wearing @TiwaSavage you feel good wearing rags and also using a dogs belt around your waist please are you normal. pic.twitter.com/1sWFiFakSN — God the father (@TobySeweje) May 29, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @sweetmary7 Tiwa savage keeps trying to be like Beyonce but she is not @Gidi_Traffic. Stop trying to impress us nd put some clothes on. It's disgusting — Thick mary (@sweetmary7) May 27, 2018

Eunice Atuejide, Politician

Image copyright TWITTER/@EUNICE_ATUEJIDE Image example She bin officially announce her candidacy for July 20

One of di politician wey wan run to become di first woman president for Nigeria, Eunice Atuejide enta wahala for Twitter shortly afta she announce say she no be feminist as pipo yab her like say tomorrow no dey.

E reach sotay she go different media houses to tok wetin she mean and e nearly overtake her campaign.

Skip Twitter post by @DeliciousAmina "I aM nOT a FeMiNiSt aNd I wILl nEVer BecOMe oNe..."

Said the Female Pres. Candidate who did a thread whining abt her Male counterparts did not treat her as an Equal or someone with value to add.

Education & Intl. exposure does not guarantee Common Sense.

You're proof of that. pic.twitter.com/ahzFDY1QeU — Amina Ebele (@DeliciousAmina) August 1, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @nwamakaBank Ode, that ticket you are holding is what feminism is all about. The education you had as a female is what feminism is all about. Olodo, iti akwu. — Nwamaka (@nwamakaBank) August 1, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @ronaldorox4life So I just watched the Eunice Atuejide clip on the show hosted by Falz and Laila.

I feel if you invite someone to your show, you should allow the person air her opinions without talking down on her.

What Laila did was uncalled for.

In other news, Eunice na mumu. — Dr. Orji VI (@ronaldorox4life) September 3, 2018

Ozzy Etomi, Feminist

Image copyright Twitter/@ozzyetomi Image example She tok say she wan give evribodi love for one tweet and pesin reply say dem wish she go die

Ozzy Etomi na one of di most popular feminist for Nigeria twitter and day no fit pass without say pesin insult her.

See wetin happun wen she try to say "Good morning".

Skip Twitter post by @ozzyetomi I’m loving on everybody today. Cash me outside and you’ll get some loving too! — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) December 12, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @LikosPokos Ozzy your a failure in life. At ur age no kids of your own. No man

Nothing. Just this feminist bullcrab. So sad you will end up like my useless dead mom — Likos pokos (@LikosPokos) December 13, 2018

Etomi don marry and dey always dey tok about di extra accolades women dem dey get because dem get husband.

Skip Twitter post by @SpinnTolu Pls if u follow Ozzy Etomi and tend to retweet her viruses to my timeline...kindly signify to so I can kindly block u too... thanks — Adam Warlock 🎩 🎅🤶🎄🎄🎁🍾🥂 (@SpinnTolu) December 13, 2018

Tomisin, Mama

Madam Tomisin enta wahala afta she post for inside Twitter say she leave her seven week old pikin for house to go Adekunle Gold Concert.

Skip Twitter post by @Ben_Benz01 Ma am sooo sorry but you're Stupidly stupid...

..you left a 7 week old baby for a 31 year old man? Not even the man just to see him or his show....... where is our mother's of 18th century

All these 20th century mothers are house girls. Walahi — Blackboy (@Ben_Benz01) December 18, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @kill_headward You left your 7 week old baby because of Adekunle Gold's concert.... If I don't roast you ehn call me a bastard. — Cool Jay (@kill_headward) December 17, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Ugkings Am sure your husband was not around and also not on Twitter. people are so proud of being silly these days. — Hon Kingsley. (@Ugkings) December 17, 2018

Di yab bad sotay even Adekunle Gold chook mouth for inside di mata.

Wetin fit be di solution?

Twitter oga Jack Dorsey don tok before say policies wey dem dey use to protect users rights for di site no dey work. And e dey worrisome because e dey affect pipo to dey tok for site.

But Amnesty International for di research tok say make Twitter make am clear how dem dey handle abuse, make di way wey pipo for report abuse, make e dey easier to report and make am more clear how dem dey handle di mata afta pesin don report am.

Damilola Marcus add say, "make twitter find solution for di mata wey dey happun because as much as Twitter get K-leg e dey join pipo togeda wey get di same mind and dey cause change for community."

#EndSARS and #NotTooYoungToRun na some of di development mata inside Nigeria wey start for Twitter.