Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go become Manchester United new coach
Manchester United go confam dia forma player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as dia next coach, even though dem bin use mistake post am for video.
Di Premier League club bin use mistake announce am for dia website on Tuesday evening, later delete am.
Solskjaer wey dey 45 years, score 126 goals for United for di 11 season im stay for Old Trafford.
Di former Norway international go take over from Jose Mourinho, wey dem sack on Tuesday, and former United coach Mike Phelan go be im assistant.
Wit only 17 matches so far for Premier League, di Red Devils dey 6th for table and dem announce on Tuesday say na short-term manager dem go name until season end.
Although di club neva make di appointment official, Norway Prime Minister erna Solberg don even welcome di appointment for social media but she too later delete her tweet.