Confederation of African Football (Caf) say Cameroon don gree to host di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations afta dem comot di 2019 edition for dia hand.

For inside statement, Caf say "Cameroon don accept to host di Afcon 2021 through official letter dem write to Caf."

"Na Cameroon Head of State, His Excellency Paul Biya sign am."

Dis wan dey come afta Caf bin tok four days ago say "Executive Committee no take any decision."

Caf law say to give any kontri Nations Cup, na di Executive Committee go decide dat one.

Na afta Caf Executive Committee meeting on 30 November dem comot di 2019 hosting right for Cameroon hand because dem no prepare well and get security issues.

If Cameroon host di 2021 Afcon, e mean say Ivory Coast - wey dem bin don say na dem go host am in three years time - gatz wait until 2023 before e go happun.

Ivory Coast don already carri petition sama di Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Afta CAF take host rights for Cameroon, goment say na injustice, some pipo sa na correct

Dem go decide who go replace Cameroon for 2019 on 9 January for executive committee meeting for Senegal. Egypt and South Africa don show dia sef, say dem wan host am.

Caf president Ahmad bin say na Ivory Coast dem don give di hosting rights for 2023, wey go affect Guinea dem bin don give am before.