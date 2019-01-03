Boko Haram battle: Nigerian Air Force Helicopter don lost

Image copyright Nigerian Air Force HQ

Nigerian Air Force Helicopter wey dem dey use fight Boko Haram don lost.

Di worry now be say e go don crash for location wey nobody know.

Air Force don confirm for statement say di helicopter lost around 10.30pm for Wednesday. Dem no see di aircraft during fight as e dey provide air support to troops of 145 Battalion for Damasak wey dey Northern Borno State.

Northern Borno na area where fighters of Islamic State of West African Province dey try take over di base of soldiers for di place. Dem attack Metele, Buni Gari and Baga for da invasion on December 26 and 27, 2018.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, say di combat aircraft loss about 7:45 pm on Wednesday.