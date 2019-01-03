Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salah follow win di 2017 CAF Awards

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah dey in di running again to keep im 'African Player of the Year' award after im name land ontop di three-man shortlist of pipo wey dey drag 2018 Caf awards.

Salah along wit im Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go know who win for dii ceremony wey go hold on January 8 for Dakar, Senegal..

Salah, who dey carry di title for BBC African Footballer of the Year for second time in December, win di Confederation of African Football (Caf) award last year.

Na di second time dem dey di same shortlist wey Salah win.

Di women's shortlist don also comot and two Nigerian players dey di list Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega. South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana also dey di shortlist.

Oshoala don win di last two Caf awards and three in total. She and Ordega follow help Super Falcons win di Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2018.

Kgatlana na di Most Valuable Player and top-scorer for di Nations Cup as Banyana Banyana lose to Nigeria on penalties for di final.

Men's African Player of the Year:

•Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

•Sadio Mane (Senegal)

•Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Nigeria Asisat Oshoala bin win last year Women's Player of di Year award

Women's African Player of the Year:

•Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

•Francisca Ordega (Nigeria)

•Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)