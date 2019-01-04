Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sergio Aguero don score 37 Premier League goals for Man City against di 'big six' clubs

Manchester City victory over Liverpool reduce Reds gap for di top of di Premier League to four points.

And now three teams na im go fight for title - as Tottenham leg sef dey dia.

Leroy Sane score di winning goal afta Roberto Firmino bin equalize for second half, to counter Sergio Aguero first goal for Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Di match wey some serious tins happun inside no stop di world wey dey watch to go social media on top dia phone to 'play' dia own match and tok dia minds for internet.

Dis na di long and short of di main tins wey happun, in case you somehow miss am...

How dat one no take enta?!

18 minutes: Sadio Mane use leg chook one ball pass Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson wey come hit di post, but John Stones wan clear di ball, e go hit di keeper for head. Na small remain for di ball to enta net to make am own goal, before di defender clear am away for di second time.

Image copyright @premierleague

Image copyright Sportsman

Luck epp Kompany well well

32 minutes: Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany chop yellow card afta im do sliding tackle to brush Mohamed Salah for ankle, but somehow referee no give am red card...

Image copyright @garylineker

Loz Smith: If to say na anoda player e for bi red sharparly. Plenti pipo like Kompany because im na "nice guy".

Aguerooooooo

40 minutes: Aguero calm down control Sane cross before waya shot enta top corner of Liverpool net...

Image copyright @mancity

Image copyright @premierleague

Adeyemi Adisa: Sergio Aguero na wetin dem dey call world class finisher!

Eddie: Ogbonge goal from Kun Aguero. E fire di ball inside roof of di net from angle wey tight well. Na small remain, e for comot Alisson head.

Firminooooooo

64 minutes: Firmino use head score from one cross inside di six-yard box.. but nobody bin dey mark am.

Image copyright @lfc

Image copyright @robbiesavage8

BakaOmubo: Robertson market (wey Liverpool buy as player) na im make sense pass for dis century.

Super Sane

72 minutes: Small time afta Liverpool equalize Sane find space to fire shot pass Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson wey first hit post but still enta last last...

Image copyright @mancity

Image copyright @fjortoft

Jamu Ngaji: Man City player Sane dey play im best game. Now im don top am with goal.

Guardiola use im scarf para

82 minutes: Manchester City oga Pep Guardiola use vex throw im scarf wey e put for neck ontop ground afta referee Anthony Taylor no give im team free kick, wey come make Salah nearly score.

Image copyright @dangott

Dem fit dey play everi week?

90+5 minutes: Manchester City manage to hold on for victory wey reduced gape between number one and two for Premier League to four points.

Matt: Dat na ogbonge game of football. A for me, make dem cancel premier league make dis two teams just dey play demsef everi week.

Image copyright @OMOISSSY

Di result mean say for di first time dis season, Liverpool don lose match, to end dia unbeaten record. Record wey na only Arsenal don achieve for Premier League history.