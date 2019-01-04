Image copyright Getty Images Image example Paul Pogba mama Yeo Moriba na former Guinea international

Di Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) on Friday appoint di mama Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as ambassador for women football.

Yeo Moriba nomination na afta one meeting wit di Feguifoot President Mamadou Antonio Souare.

Souare say France international Paul and im twin brothers, Florentin and Mathias, go support dia mama for di new role.

Moriba na former international herself wit di Guinea women team.

"I dey proud of wetin di Guinea Football Federation and dia president don do," she tell Feguifoot website.

Na for Guinea Moriba born Florentin and Mathias, wey don play for di Syli Nationale, before she move go France wia dem born Paul.

Defender Florentin bin last play for Turkey wit Genclerbirligi, and striker Mathias dey wit French club Tours.

Di hope be say di family go epp to ginger women football for Guinea.

Unlike dia male team, di women team never qualify for di Africa Cup of Nations before, not to tok of World Cup or Olympics.