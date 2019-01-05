Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi, don begin look for new club afta im leave Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda by mutual consent, even though one year still remain for im deal.

Di 31-year-old leave Chelsea to join Tianjin for January 2017 but injuries cos am to make only 31 appearances for im new club.

Mikel dey keep open mind as e begin dey search for new challenge.

Local Chinese tori pipo quote wetin Mikel tok; "As for my next stop, I no dey sure yet, maybe I go return back to Europe, maybe I go stay for China."

Di European Champions League winner dey serious to force im way enta Nigeria team before dis year Africa Cup of Nations.

Di midfielder neva play for im kontri since last World Cup, and dis one make pipo dey tok-tok about im international future.

"Wit Mikel you no fit say wen and if e go return to di team now," Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr tok.

Na di first time since e begin im professional career for Norwegian club Lyn Oslo for 2004 wey Mikel dey find imself witout a club.