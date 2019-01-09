Image copyright SEYLLOU Image example Mo Salah kontri Egypt, go also host di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Mohamed Salah don win di 2018 Confederation of African Football Player of di Year, back to back afta im also win am for 2017.

Egypt striker Salah, beat Senegal striker and im Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Gabon and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win am.

"I don dream to win dis award since I be pikin and now I don do am two times," Salah tok as im dey receive di award for Senegal on Tuesday.

South Africa forward Thembi Kgatlana na she win Women's Player of di Year.

Salah na im fans bin also vote di BBC African Footballer of di Year for di second time for December.

Im score 44 goals for Liverpool during di 2017-18 season, help dem reach Champions League final and score two times for Egypt for di World Cup for Russia.

Oda winners na:

Youth Player of di Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmunmd)

Men's Coach of di Year

Herve Renard (Morocco)

Women's Coach of di Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Men's National Team of di Year

Mauritania

Women's National Team of di Year

Nigeria

Platinum Award

His Excellency Macky Sall (President of di Republic of Senegal)

Federation President of di Year

Fouzi Lekjaa

Goal of di Year

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash)