Caf Awards: Mo Salah na African Player of di Year for 2018
Mohamed Salah don win di 2018 Confederation of African Football Player of di Year, back to back afta im also win am for 2017.
Egypt striker Salah, beat Senegal striker and im Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Gabon and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win am.
"I don dream to win dis award since I be pikin and now I don do am two times," Salah tok as im dey receive di award for Senegal on Tuesday.
South Africa forward Thembi Kgatlana na she win Women's Player of di Year.
Salah na im fans bin also vote di BBC African Footballer of di Year for di second time for December.
Im score 44 goals for Liverpool during di 2017-18 season, help dem reach Champions League final and score two times for Egypt for di World Cup for Russia.
Oda winners na:
Youth Player of di Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmunmd)
Men's Coach of di Year
Herve Renard (Morocco)
Women's Coach of di Year
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
Men's National Team of di Year
Mauritania
Women's National Team of di Year
Nigeria
Platinum Award
His Excellency Macky Sall (President of di Republic of Senegal)
Federation President of di Year
Fouzi Lekjaa
Goal of di Year
Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash)